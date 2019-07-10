|
|
CICCIA Vincenzo (Jim) 04.10.1943 - 04.07.2019 First love and Cherished father of Maria, beloved Dad to Michael and Franco, special friend to Paul, Samantha and Tori. Adored and respected Nonno of Locky Darcy and Ruby, Kyle, Jazmyn, Tommy and Max, Oska, Bella, Alexia -Rose and Aurora -Jade. Gently and gracefully at peace in the arms of our angels. Riposa in pace papa e Nonno ti amo. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr. Vincenzo (Jim) Ciccia will be offered at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Guys Road Korumburra on MONDAY July 15, 2019 following Rosary which will be recited at 1.00pm. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Korumburra Cemetery.
Published in Merimbula News on July 10, 2019