Paul Anthony YELDS 9.12.1970 - 30.4.2019 Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral for the late Paul Anthony YELDS, of Mirador, which will be held on Friday 10 May 2019, with a service commencing at 2.00 PM, at St Clement's Anglican Church, Merimbula. The cortege will then leave for the Pambula Monumental Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations to the 'Mark Hughes Foundation' would be appreciated. Go to: markhughesfoundation.com.au SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS 02 6495 7077
Published in Merimbula News on May 8, 2019