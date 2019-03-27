Home
Donald HAY


1965 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Donald HAY Notice
Donald Andrew HAY 03.06.1965 - 16.03.2019 There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Don on Saturday 30th March 2019 commencing at 10:00am at the Pambula Surf Life Saving Club. Following the service, all are invited to take to the water where Don's ashes will be scattered in front of the Surf Club. Following this, refreshments will be served in the Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, Don's wish is for donations to be made to the Pambula Surf Life Saving Club Foundation. Details of this will be available at the service.
Published in Merimbula News on Mar. 27, 2019
